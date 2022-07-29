Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Down 2% This Week

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $94.94 million and approximately $41.23 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $205.44 or 0.00874780 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00015923 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001727 BTC.
About Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,315,794 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Yield Guild Games Coin Trading
