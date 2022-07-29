Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,761.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $52,761.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

