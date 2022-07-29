Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,761.00

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $52,761.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.39 or 0.00870424 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004239 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015948 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001728 BTC.
About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
