Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target Lowered to $5.20 at Jefferies Financial Group

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $5.20 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Youdao from $15.50 to $7.80 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Shares of DAO stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94. Youdao has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Youdao by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Youdao by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,783,000 after acquiring an additional 119,318 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,648,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,047,000 after acquiring an additional 275,238 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
