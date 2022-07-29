YOYOW Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (YOYOW)

YOYOW (YOYOW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. YOYOW has a total market capitalization of $672,552.81 and $11,763.00 worth of YOYOW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YOYOW has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOYOW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,584.40 or 0.99949973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003880 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00127715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00031711 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004224 BTC.

YOYOW Profile

YOYOW (CRYPTO:YOYOW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 26th, 2017. YOYOW’s total supply is 1,068,232,350 coins and its circulating supply is 520,432,880 coins. YOYOW’s official Twitter account is @InfoYoyow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YOYOW is yoyow.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOYOW is a Graphene based DAC for User Generated Content(UGC), focusing on the Chinese market at the first stage. The YOYOW coin is an asset issued on the BTS blockchain. “

