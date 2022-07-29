Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 6.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,486,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoetis Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.