0Chain Market Cap Reaches $9.58 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and $21,957.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

