117 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $268.30 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.15 and a 200-day moving average of $264.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.67.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares in the company, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.