11,795 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.59. 4,413,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,954. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

