12,863 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

