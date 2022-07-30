132 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $275.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $282.33. The company has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

