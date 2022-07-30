1,323 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

