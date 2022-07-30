14,998 Shares in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners purchased a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,910 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,198,000 after purchasing an additional 818,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Guardant Health by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,238,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,888,000 after purchasing an additional 107,528 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after purchasing an additional 361,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.71. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.