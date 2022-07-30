1,636 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $226.67 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.54.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

