1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
1847 Trading Up 33.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 50,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. 1847 has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00.
1847 Company Profile
