1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

1847 Trading Up 33.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSH traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. 50,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,645. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. 1847 has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

