1ST Source Bank Acquires 555 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.86. 3,880,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,058,488. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

