1ST Source Bank Acquires 929 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $83,642,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,457 shares of company stock worth $14,097,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,490. The company has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.