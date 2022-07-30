1ST Source Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises approximately 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 735,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $209,746,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $196.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.40.

NYSE NSC traded up $6.34 on Friday, hitting $251.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,745. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $217.00 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

