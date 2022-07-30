1ST Source Bank Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after buying an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,477.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,919,000 after buying an additional 999,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,493,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after buying an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,145,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,956,000 after buying an additional 695,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

AEP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,098. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,463. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

