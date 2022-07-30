1ST Source Bank Sells 647 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

1ST Source Bank cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Danaher by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Danaher by 73.4% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

DHR traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.47. 2,967,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,930. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.55. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

