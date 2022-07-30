1ST Source Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.53. 4,507,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,019,097. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.64.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.63.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

