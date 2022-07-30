1ST Source Bank Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,565,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,559,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.69. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

