200,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,130,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,537,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,405,008. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day moving average is $173.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.