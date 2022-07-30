21,100 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.3 %

HAL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,663,600 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

