258,400 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 258,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,484,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,341,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

