2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWOU. Barrington Research cut their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded 2U from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $9.79 on Friday. 2U has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of 2U by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 987,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,815,000 after acquiring an additional 104,128 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 31,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of 2U by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 183,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 118,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,834,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.