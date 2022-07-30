33,187 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Oracle comprises approximately 0.9% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 17.4% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,321 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 5,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Oracle Trading Up 1.0 %

ORCL stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,764. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.93. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile



Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

