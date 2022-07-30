38,167 Shares in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Neenah at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Neenah during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,743,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Neenah by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neenah by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Neenah alerts:

Neenah Price Performance

Shares of NP opened at $32.00 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $537.25 million, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Neenah Dividend Announcement

Neenah ( NYSE:NP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $284.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neenah in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Neenah

(Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.