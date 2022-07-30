53,001 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Acquired by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,410,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises 1.9% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned 1.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

RYU stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $120.09. 106,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,856. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $102.19 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.37.

