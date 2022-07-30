5,604 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

