626 Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

626 Financial LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 1.2% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

BATS:IYT opened at $232.91 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.29.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

