626 Financial LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

626 Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,932,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $276.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.26. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $297.30.

