626 Financial LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

626 Financial LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,063 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 23,610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $410.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.