626 Financial LLC Has $995,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

626 Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

