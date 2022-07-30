626 Financial LLC Increases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $19,698,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 657,902 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $39,514,000 after acquiring an additional 258,952 shares during the period.

BUD stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €84.00 ($85.71) to €77.00 ($78.57) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($60.20) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($61.22) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.28.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

