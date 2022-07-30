626 Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

626 Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

