626 Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

626 Financial LLC decreased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,207 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF accounts for about 2.1% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 626 Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99.

