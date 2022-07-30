626 Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

626 Financial LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 293,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 248,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

