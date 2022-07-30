6,580 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 32,418 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.