670 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,768 shares of company stock worth $55,991,254. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $801.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $858.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $891.45 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $722.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $847.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.