8PAY Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $515,664.19 and approximately $78,241.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602516 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00014713 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035353 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

