9,854 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,854 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $134.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

