A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

NYSE:AOS opened at $63.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.44. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

