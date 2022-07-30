A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.67.

NYSE AOS traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,854. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.29.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

