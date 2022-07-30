AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.08, RTT News reports. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie updated its FY22 guidance to $13.78-13.98 EPS.
AbbVie Trading Down 4.2 %
ABBV opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.93. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.81.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
