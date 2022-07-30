AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.78-13.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.81.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 657,337 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $989,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.