Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Purchased by Signature Securities Group Corporation

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 687.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34.

