Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.04 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %
ASIT stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.86 million and a P/E ratio of 242.31. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.03 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.54.
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile
