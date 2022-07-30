Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.04 Per Share

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC (LON:ASIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

ASIT stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.86 million and a P/E ratio of 242.31. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.03 ($0.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89 ($1.07). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.54.

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of small cap quoted companies.

