Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY22 guidance to $2.93-3.18 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

ACHC opened at $82.91 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

