Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC) Short Interest Update

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, an increase of 175.7% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Accelerate Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:AAQC remained flat at $9.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. Accelerate Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Acquisition Company Profile

Accelerate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial, transportation and mobility, consumer, and retail sectors.

