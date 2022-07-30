Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Acme United Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 4.89. Acme United has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $44,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,543 shares of company stock valued at $80,590. Company insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Acme United by 4.8% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Acme United by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

